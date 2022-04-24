OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.34.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.31. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.