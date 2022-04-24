Oddz Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $132,406.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

