Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 8.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Okta worth $75,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,073. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.18 and a 52 week high of $286.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

