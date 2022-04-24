Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,442. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

