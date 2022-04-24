Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 1,554,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 643,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

