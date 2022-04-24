Omlira (OML) Price Tops $0.0095

Omlira (OML) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Omlira has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omlira has a total market cap of $883,758.53 and approximately $39,523.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omlira coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

Omlira Coin Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

