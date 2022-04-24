ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,634. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.