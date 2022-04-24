OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $2.16 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.97 or 0.07433315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.23 or 1.00103396 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

