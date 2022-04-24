OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 25th. OPY Acquisition Corp. I had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OHAAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHAAU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

