Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.