Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $662,453.32 and approximately $22,754.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.56 or 0.07428907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.35 or 1.00381008 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

