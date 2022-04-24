OriginTrail Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $200.78 million and $1.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,399,166 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

