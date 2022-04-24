Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ONL opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.