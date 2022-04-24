Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONL opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $171,893,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $63,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $15,250,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $11,518,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.