Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.