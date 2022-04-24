Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

