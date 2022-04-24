Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $32.00 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $728,617.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.13 or 0.07439781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00264901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.38 or 0.00786889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00086583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.03 or 0.00635939 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00402868 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,035,750 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.