Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $459,311.42 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $459,311.42 and approximately $83,105.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

