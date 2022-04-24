Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. 617,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

