ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $135.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,506.46 or 0.99984489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

