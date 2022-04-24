PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $40.84 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $40.84 million and approximately $618,211.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00279384 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $752.45 or 0.01904329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

