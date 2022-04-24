PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $10,271,060.80 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PBF Energy stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

