Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of PEGA opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

