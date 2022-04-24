PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

