Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

