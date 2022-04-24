PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $140,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

