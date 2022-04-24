Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.88. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £683.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,530.05). Also, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,338.64).

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

