Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

