Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $408,652.45 and approximately $129.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002433 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,730,480 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

