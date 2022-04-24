Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 241.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 120,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 2,285,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

