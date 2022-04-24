Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 278,646 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises approximately 1.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 3,138,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,623. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

