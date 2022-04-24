PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $173.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PPG opened at $132.85 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

