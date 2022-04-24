PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 271,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,392. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

