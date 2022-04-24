Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,665 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

