Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.