Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MongoDB by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $371.04 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.