Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MongoDB by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
