Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,712 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

