Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $460,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.65.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.