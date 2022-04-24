Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $460,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GMF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.65.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
