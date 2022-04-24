Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

