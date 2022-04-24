Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

