Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

