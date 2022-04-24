Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

