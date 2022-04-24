Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

