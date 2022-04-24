Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $136.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

