Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

