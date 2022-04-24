Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.