Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $153.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

