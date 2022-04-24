Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $214.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

