Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,837 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.52% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAWX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

