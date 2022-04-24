Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,228 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PICK opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

