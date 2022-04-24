Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of DD opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

